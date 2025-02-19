GBP/USD holds ground above 1.2600 ahead of UK CPI data

- GBP/USD appreciates as the US Dollar loses ground amid lower Treasury yields.
- Trump shared plans to impose a 25% tariff on foreign cars, with higher duties expected on semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals.
- Traders await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for fresh insights into the BoE’s policy outlook.
GBP/USD remains firm after losses in the previous session, trading around 1.2610 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders await the release of January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) scheduled to be released later in the day. The Pound Sterling (GBP) could see significant movement in response to the inflation report, which may influence the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate-cut strategy amid ongoing inflationary pressures.
The pair finds support as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid falling Treasury yields, despite ongoing caution regarding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Investors await the release of the FOMC Minutes later in the North American session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, has edged lower to around 107.00. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields stand at 4.30% for the 2-year note and 4.54% for the 10-year note at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that while US economic conditions remain positive, the outlook for rate cuts in 2025 remains uncertain. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker reinforced the need for a steady interest rate policy, citing persistent inflation concerns.
However, the USD could regain strength as risk sentiment shifts following fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. According to Bloomberg, Trump stated on Tuesday that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on foreign cars, with higher duties also expected on semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals. He indicated that an official announcement could come as soon as April 2.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
