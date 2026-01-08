TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver price today: Silver falls, according to FXStreet data

Silver price today: Silver falls, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $75.92 per troy ounce, down 3.05% from the $78.30 it cost on Wednesday.

Silver prices have increased by 6.80% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measure

Silver Price Today in USD

Troy Ounce

75.92

1 Gram

2.44

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 58.40 on Thursday, up from 56.86 on Wednesday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1700 amid cautious markets

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1700 amid cautious markets

EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair pauses its losing streak as the US Dollar consolidates the recent recovery amid a cautious market mood and ahead of the mid-tier US employment data. 

GBP/USD turns lower to near 1.3450 amid softer risk tone

GBP/USD turns lower to near 1.3450 amid softer risk tone

GBP/USD loses ground to trade near 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday. Markets turn cautious amid simmering geopolitical tensions and ahead of the US labor market data due later in the day. 

Gold sticks to intraday losses below $4,450; seems vulnerable to slide further

Gold sticks to intraday losses below $4,450; seems vulnerable to slide further

Gold maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session and currently trades near the lower end of its daily range, down for the second straight day. The downfall lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some follow-through profit-taking ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. 

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average. 

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers