President Trump: US oversight of Venezuela could be “much longer”
While speaking to the New York Times on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said, "only time will tell" how long direct oversight is demanded on Venezuela.”
Additional quotes
We will rebuild it in a very profitable way.
The oil will take a while; but we’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil.
We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need.
"I would say much longer" when asked how long US might oversee Venezuela; 6 months?
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing renewed buying interest amid looming geopolitical risks, trading near 98.80, up 0.08% on the day at the press time.
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.