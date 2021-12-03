Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron, UK GDP

Time to retire "transitory" – these hawkish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when referring to inflation have served as the tiebreaker in favor of the dollar. Fears of the Omicron covid variant have been intermixed with hope that it isn't as scary as initially thought. Apart from the virus, US inflation and UK GDP stand out. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals turn bearish ahead of US jobs report

GBP/USD has managed to snap a three-day losing streak on Thursday but failed to hold above 1.3300 as the greenback started to gather strength early Friday. The technical outlook seems to have turned bearish with key resistance levels staying intact. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the November jobs report. Investors forecast Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise by 550,000 following October's increase of 531,000. Read more...

GBP/USD slides for the fourth day in the week meanders around 1.3230s

The British pound pares Thursday’s gains and some more, is down some 0.50%, trading at 1.3232 during the New York session at the time of writing. A risk-off market mood prompted investors to drop anything with the word “risk” attached to it, benefitting safe-haven assets. In the FX market, the USD, the JPY, and the CHF are the most aided of the abovementioned and are the stronger currencies as we approach the Wall Street close. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3239
Today Daily Change -0.0061
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3401
Daily SMA50 1.3556
Daily SMA100 1.3673
Daily SMA200 1.3805
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3334
Previous Daily Low 1.3264
Previous Weekly High 1.3457
Previous Weekly Low 1.3278
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3307
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.329
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3264
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3229
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3405

 

 

