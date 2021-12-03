- The British pound falls for the fourth time in the week,, looks for a weekly close below 1.3300.
- A dampened market sentiment hurts the prospects of the GBP as investors seek to safe-haven assets.
- GBP/USD: In the 4-hour chart, the 50-SMA has acted as resistance, and rallies toward the moving average have been faded.
The British pound pares Thursday’s gains and some more, is down some 0.50%, trading at 1.3232 during the New York session at the time of writing. A risk-off market mood prompted investors to drop anything with the word “risk” attached to it, benefitting safe-haven assets. In the FX market, the USD, the JPY, and the CHF are the most aided of the abovementioned and are the stronger currencies as we approach the Wall Street close.
In the last three hours, the pound bounced off Friday’s daily low around 1.3210s, towards 1.3240s, on a steady move that could have been prompted by USD profit-taking. Also, USD bulls failed to break the 1.3200 figure on the back of the not-so-bad November’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which in the case of have been in line with estimations or better, the GBP/USD would indeed be trading at new YTD lows.
As reported earlier, the US economy added 210K new jobs, shorter than the 550K estimated by experts. The headline showed a worse than expected report, but the Unemployment Rate dropping from 4.5% to 4.2% reinforced that the labor market is improving but not at the pace required. Additionally, the Fed seems to pivot from the maximum employment goal towards tackling inflation, as Fed Chief Jerome Powell said on the week that inflation is no longer “transitory” and should be no longer used when speaking of elevated prices.
Therefore, as the Fed pivoted towards inflation, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October on Friday of next week would be the primary driver for GBP/USD traders, followed by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November on its preliminary read.
In the UK economic docket, BoE’s speaking, Retail Sales, Manufacturing Production and GDP, would entertain GBP/USD traders.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the 4-hour chart, the GBP/USD has a downward bias, as shown by the 4-hour simple moving averages (SMA’s), which have a downslope and reside above the spot price. Also, the 50-SMA has undergone three tests, and in each of those, the GBP has failed to break above it, leaving that level as a strong resistance level.
In the outcome of extending the downward move, the first support would be 1.3200. The breach of the latter would expose the November 30 low at 1.3194, followed by the 1.3100 figure.
Contrarily on the upside, the first resistance would be 1.3300. A break above that level would expose the 50-SMA at 1.3318, followed by the 100-SMA at 1.3374.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3401
|Daily SMA50
|1.3556
|Daily SMA100
|1.3673
|Daily SMA200
|1.3805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?