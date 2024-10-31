Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rises as higher UK inflation forecasts reduce BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling rises as higher UK inflation forecasts reduce BoE rate cut bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher to near 1.3000 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar drops ahead of a slew of United States (US) economic data to be announced on Thursday and Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, tests the 104.00 region.
The US Dollar falls slightly as lower-than-expected US GDP growth in the third quarter offset a surprisingly upbeat ADP Employment data for October. ADP data showed that private payrolls came in significantly higher at 233K against 159K in September. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to attract bulls
GBP/USD lost its traction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The pair trades marginally higher on the day early Thursday but remains below 1.3000.
Rising UK gilt yields following the announcement of the UK Autumn Budget help Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals in the European morning. The 2-year gilt yield rose to its highest level since mid-July and the 20-year yield reached a one-year top above 4.8% as the market opened on Thursday. Read more...
