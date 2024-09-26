Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP recovers, aiming for 1.3400 on upbeat sentiment

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Recovers, aiming for 1.3400 on upbeat sentiment

The Pound Sterling climbs over 0.59% against the Greenback, boosted by an improvement in risk appetite, sponsored by China’s stimulus to its economy and increasing odds for a ‘soft landing’ in the US after revealing robust economic data. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3394 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3312. Read More...

Pound Sterling bounces back strongly with Fed Powell’s speech in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds strongly to near the key support near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s North American session after correcting sharply on Wednesday. The GBP/USD finds cushion as investors have broadly underpinned the Pound Sterling against the Greenback due to firm speculation that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy-easing cycle would be deeper and faster than the one to be followed by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remainder of the year. Read More...

GBP/USD edges higher amid modest USD downtick, remains below mid-1.3300s

The GBP/USD pair regains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the 1.3430 region, or its highest level since March 2022. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3335-1.3340 area, up just over 0.10% for the day, and seem poised to resume the recent uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Read More...
 
 
EUR/USD accelerates its recovery and retargets 1.1200

Further improvement in the risk-associated universe lends extra wings to EUR/USD, sending it to daily tops around 1.1190 on the back of the tepid decline in the US Dollar on Thursday.

GBP/USD clinches fresh 2024 highs around 1.3430

Further upside sees GBP/USD rise past the 1.3400 barrier and revisit levels last traded  in March 2022 in response to the firm risk appetite trend and the small losses in the Greenback.

Gold holding at higher ground at around $2,670

Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors. 

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda deputy CEO: “Crypto needs Gary Gensler gone”

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad is the deputy CEO at Bitpanda, a broker based in Europe with more than five million users. At the European Blockchain Convention held in Barcelona, the executive shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto industry and its regulation.

RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures

The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.

Five best Forex brokers in 2024

VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals. 

