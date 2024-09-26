GBP/USD edges higher amid modest USD downtick, remains below mid-1.3300s

- GBP/USD attracts some dip-buying on Thursday amid a modest USD downtick.
- Bets for another 50 bps Fed rate cut and a positive risk tone undermine the USD.
- The BoE’s relatively hawkish stance remains supportive ahead of Powell’s speech.
The GBP/USD pair regains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the 1.3430 region, or its highest level since March 2022. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3335-1.3340 area, up just over 0.10% for the day, and seem poised to resume the recent uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Despite the fact that several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials this week tried to push back against market expectations for a more aggressive policy easing going forward, investors are still pricing in a greater chance of an oversized rate cut in November. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the global financial markets, fails to assist the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to capitalize on Wednesday's solid rebound from the vicinity of the YTD low. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) rate-cutting cycle is more likely to be slower than in the United States (US) continues to underpin the British Pound (GBP) and contributes to the GBP/USD pair's intraday uptick. Bullish traders, however, might opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before positioning for any further appreciating move. Hence, the focus remains glued to speeches by influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus.
Traders on Thursday will further look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the final Q2 GDP print, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders – to grab short-term opportunities later during the early North American session. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair remains to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.28%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|0.01%
|-0.18%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.35%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.28%
|0.23%
|0.18%
|0.35%
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.26%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.13%
|-0.05%
|-0.25%
|0.02%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.26%
|-0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
