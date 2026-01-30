Forecasting the upcoming week: Warsh shares the spotlight with central banks

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) had a busy week. On Monday, the Fed asked local New York banks about their positions in USD/JPY, fueling speculation that the US may be preparing to work with Japan on the Japanes Yen's (JPY) weakness. The news triggered a sharp US Dollar (USD) sell-off at the beginning of the week.

Mid-week, the Fed had its monetary policy meeting. The central bank held its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%, as expected. Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference was focused on politics, Powell's future, and the subpoena, topics he declined to address. On a positive note, Powell highlighted clear improvements in economic growth and a decrease in risks related to both inflation and employment.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 96.90 price region, recovering almost all its weekly losses after US President Donald Trump finally nominated former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair on Friday. The US Senate must now confirm the nomination. On another note, the US will publish next week the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January, MBA mortgage applications, January Challenger Job Cuts, and Initial Jobless Claims.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.82% 0.79% 0.96% 0.77% 1.08% 0.76% 0.86% EUR -0.82% -0.03% 0.11% -0.05% 0.26% -0.10% 0.04% GBP -0.79% 0.03% 0.15% -0.02% 0.29% -0.04% 0.07% JPY -0.96% -0.11% -0.15% -0.19% 0.11% -0.22% -0.11% CAD -0.77% 0.05% 0.02% 0.19% 0.30% -0.01% 0.09% AUD -1.08% -0.26% -0.29% -0.11% -0.30% -0.32% -0.22% NZD -0.76% 0.10% 0.04% 0.22% 0.00% 0.32% 0.10% CHF -0.86% -0.04% -0.07% 0.11% -0.09% 0.22% -0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1880 price zone after the USD recovered and claimed back almost all the ground lost in the week. Next week, the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) will publish the German and the Eurozone Manufacturing, Services, and Composite PMIs. The Eurozone will publish the ECB Bank Lending Survey and the Eurozone December Producer Price Index (PPI). Germany will offer December Factory Orders and Industrial Production data.

GBP/USD is trading close to the 1.3600 level as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s press conference will follow, providing fresh insights on the central bank’s path forward on interest rates. The UK calendar includes the final S&P Global January PMIs and the Halifax House Prices report.

USD/JPY is trading near the 154.50 price zone, trimming back almost even after Tokyo CPI figures showed inflation cooling in January. Headline inflation rose 1.5% YoY after 2% in December, while underlying measures eased to 2%, below forecasts. This moderation in price pressures reduces the urgency for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise interest rates.

USD/CAD is trading near the 1.3580 price zone, with the Canadian Dollar (CAD) sitting over the USD even after Canadian data showed that the economy stalled in November, with GDP flat on the month after contracting by 0.3% previously and missing expectations for a 0.1% increase.

The Canadian calendar will offer the January S&P Global PMIs and Ivey PMIs.

Gold is trading near the $4,880 price zone, having lost all weekly gains after reaching a record high of $5,598, as some traders took profits and the US Dollar (USD) rose sharply.

Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon

Monday, February 2:

BoE’s Breeden.

Fed’s Bostic.

Tuesday, February 3:

Fed’s Barkin.

Wednesday, February 4:

Fed’s Cook.

Thursday, February 5:

BoE’s Governor Bailey.

Fed’s Bostic.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Macklem.

Friday, February 6 :

European Central Bank’s (ECB) Cipollone.

ECB's Kocher.

BoE's Pill.

Fed's Jefferson.

Central banks' meetings and upcoming data releases to shape monetary policies

Monday, February 2:

German December Retail Sales.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday, February 3:

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision.

US December Jolts Job Openings.

Wednesday, February 4:

Eurozone January Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

US January ADP Employment Change.

Thursday, February 5:

Australian December Trade Balance.

Eurozone December Retail Sales.

Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision.

European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.

Friday, February 6 :

Canada January Net Change in Employment.

US January Nonfarm Payrolls.

US February Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.