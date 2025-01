Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP ranges against USD ahead of US Q4 GDP, PCE inflation

The Fed said late Wednesday that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%. In the policy statement, the Fed removed the language suggesting inflation had "made progress" toward its 2% target and said the pace of price increases "remains elevated" instead. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles to find direction and fluctuates in a tight band at around 1.2450 after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements fail to influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation in a noticeable way as market focus shifts to US growth data.

Investors should brace for more volatility in the US Dollar as the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday. The PCE price index data will show the current status of inflation. The core PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge is estimated to have grown in December by 0.2%, faster than 0.1% in November on a month-on-month basis, with yearly figures rising steadily by 2.8%. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks slightly higher to near 1.2460 against the US Dollar (USD) in European trading hours on Thursday. The GBP/USD consolidates as the US Dollar turns sideways ahead of the advanced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the fourth quarter of 2024, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Economists estimate the US economy expanded 2.6% year-over-year (YoY), slower than the 3.1% growth seen in the third quarter of 2024.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.