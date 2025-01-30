GBP/USD extends sideways action near 1.2450, remains directionless on Thursday.

The Fed left the monetary policy settings unchanged, as anticipated.

The US BEA will publish the first estimate of the fourth-quarter GDP data.

GBP/USD struggles to find direction and fluctuates in a tight band at around 1.2450 after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements fail to influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation in a noticeable way as market focus shifts to US growth data.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.87% 0.32% -0.79% 0.30% 1.35% 0.98% 0.26% EUR -0.87% -0.47% -1.49% -0.42% 0.49% 0.24% -0.50% GBP -0.32% 0.47% -1.33% 0.06% 0.96% 0.73% -0.06% JPY 0.79% 1.49% 1.33% 1.15% 2.34% 2.03% 1.17% CAD -0.30% 0.42% -0.06% -1.15% 0.85% 0.67% -0.11% AUD -1.35% -0.49% -0.96% -2.34% -0.85% -0.21% -0.95% NZD -0.98% -0.24% -0.73% -2.03% -0.67% 0.21% -0.99% CHF -0.26% 0.50% 0.06% -1.17% 0.11% 0.95% 0.99% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Fed said late Wednesday that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%. In the policy statement, the Fed removed the language suggesting inflation had "made progress" toward its 2% target and said the pace of price increases "remains elevated" instead.

In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that there was elevated uncertainty because of significant policy shifts. "We don't need to be in a hurry to make any adjustments," he repeated. Although the USD edged higher with the immediate reaction, it struggled to preserve its strength as the Fed event offered little to nothing new on the rate outlook.

On Thursday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release its first estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Investors expect the US economy to grow at an annualized rate of 2.6% following the 3.1% growth recorded in the third quarter. A weaker-than-forecast print could weigh on the USD and help GBP/USD gain traction. On the flip side, a GDP print at or above the market consensus could force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50 but moves sideways, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact, while lacking momentum.

GBP/USD was last seen trading at around 1.2450, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) align. In case GBP/USD confirms 1.2450 as resistance, 1.2400 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2310 (100-period SMA). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.2500 (round level, static level) and 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).