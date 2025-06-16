Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP could remain hesitant ahead of key BoE and Fed meetings

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling buyers could remain hesitant ahead of key BoE and Fed meetings
GBP/USD holds its ground at the beginning of the week and trades in a tight band above 1.3550. Although the technical outlook suggests that the bullish stance remains unchanged in the near term, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's highly anticipated Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BoE) policy meetings.
The US Dollar (USD) benefited from safe-haven flows on Friday and caused GBP/USD to end the day in negative territory, as geopolitical tensions escalated after Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Treads water above 1.3550, nine-day EMA
The GBP/USD pair has recovered its daily losses, trading around 1.3570 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bullish bias may weaken as the daily chart’s technical analysis indicates that the pair is hovering around the ascending channel pattern.
The GBP/USD pair has rebounded above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is still stronger. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above 50, indicating a bullish bias is in play. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook: Pound Sterling braces for Fed/ BoE policy outcomes
The Pound Sterling (GBP) stood tall for the third consecutive week against the US Dollar (USD) as the GBP/USD pair refreshed 39-month highs above 1.3600.
Following a phase of upside consolidation in the first half of the week, GBP/USD regained traction in the latter part and hit the highest level since February 2022, near 1.3635. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
