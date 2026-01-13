Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Flat near 1.3450 as softer US CPI revives Fed cut bets

GBP/USD flat near 1.3450 as softer US CPI revives Fed cut bets

The British Pound (GBP) turns negative on Tuesday, yet it remains near its opening price after the latest US inflation report opens the door for the Federal Reserve to continue easing policy in 2026. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3450, down 0.03%.

Pound Sterling remains firm against US Dollar ahead of US CPI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto Monday's gains around 1.3470 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3450 as Fed independence concerns pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3470 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Greenback weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) following the US Department of Justice's threat to indict Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell over comments to Congress about a building renovation project.