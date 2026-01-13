AUD/USD softens as markets digest US inflation data
- AUD/USD slips as US CPI data temper expectations for near-term Fed rate cuts.
- US headline inflation met forecasts, while core CPI softened modestly.
- Cautious Fed expectations and weak Australian Consumer Sentiment weigh on the Aussie.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer Greenback following the release of the latest US inflation figures. At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades around 0.6677, retracing all of the previous day’s gains.
Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% MoM in December, matching market expectations and unchanged from November. On an annual basis, headline inflation held steady at 2.7%, also in line with forecasts.
Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, increased 0.2% MoM, coming in below expectations of 0.3% and matching the previous month’s reading. On a yearly basis, core inflation stood at 2.6%, undershooting the 2.7% market forecast and unchanged from November.
From a monetary policy perspective, the data suggest inflation is moderating only gradually, as it remains above the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target. This backdrop has tempered expectations for near-term rate cuts, reinforcing the view that the central bank will stick to a cautious easing path.
Markets continue to price in around two Fed rate cuts later this year, while widely expecting policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged at the January 27-28 meeting.
Additional support for the US Dollar came from remarks by St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, who said inflation remains "closer to 3% than 2%" but expects it to ebb this year as the labour market cools in an "orderly" way. Musalem warned that the risk of inflation persistence is "still with us," arguing there is "little reason for further easing of policy in the near term."
At the same time, he noted that a materialisation of job-market risks or a faster-than-expected decline in inflation could make additional rate cuts appropriate.
In Australia, data released earlier on Tuesday showed Westpac Consumer Confidence fell 1.7% in January, after plunging 9% in December, offering little support to the Aussie.
Looking ahead, attention turns to US economic releases on Wednesday, including Retail Sales and the Producer Price Index (PPI). Markets will also monitor comments from several Fed officials for additional guidance on the monetary policy outlook.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.