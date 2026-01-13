TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD holds steady as US disinflation offsets Oil-driven Canadian Dollar support

  • USD/CAD trades without a clear direction as US inflation data confirm a slow disinflation process.
  • Expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts ease after CPI data, modestly supporting the US Dollar.
  • The Canadian Dollar draws support from higher Oil prices, limiting moves in the pair.
USD/CAD holds steady as US disinflation offsets Oil-driven Canadian Dollar support
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CAD trades around 1.3880 on Tuesday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, amid mixed macroeconomic signals from the United States (US) and Canada-specific supportive factors.

The latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that US inflation continues to cool at a gradual but still incomplete pace. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7% YoY in December, matching the previous month’s reading and market expectations. However, the core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, remained unchanged at 2.6% on an annual basis, falling short of expectations for a slight uptick. On a monthly basis, headline inflation increased by 0.3%, while core inflation rose by 0.2%, with shelter costs remaining the main driver of monthly price pressures.

These figures reinforce the view that the disinflation process is ongoing, strengthening expectations for a more gradual monetary easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Markets now assign nearly a 95% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its January meeting.

US labor market indicators are also sending mixed signals. Data from Automatic Data Processing (ADP) show that the four-week average of private-sector job gains edged up to 11,750 jobs per week in mid-December, from 11,000 previously. This suggests that job creation remains positive but modest, insufficient to fully dispel concerns about an economic slowdown.

On the Canadian side, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) finds support from higher Oil prices. As Canada is the largest Crude exporter to the United States, energy prices remain a key driver for the currency. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil prices extend gains for a fourth consecutive day, trading around $61 per barrel, supported by supply concerns, partly linked to rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran. Market participants are also awaiting the release of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly Crude Oil stockpiles report, due later in the day, which could further influence energy market sentiment.

In this environment, the balance between US inflation data that tempers expectations for rapid Fed easing and Oil-driven support for the CAD helps keep USD/CAD in a consolidation phase, in the absence of a strong near-term catalyst.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.25%0.27%0.64%0.10%0.55%0.50%0.47%
EUR-0.25%0.03%0.39%-0.15%0.30%0.25%0.22%
GBP-0.27%-0.03%0.34%-0.17%0.28%0.23%0.19%
JPY-0.64%-0.39%-0.34%-0.51%-0.06%-0.12%-0.14%
CAD-0.10%0.15%0.17%0.51%0.45%0.40%0.37%
AUD-0.55%-0.30%-0.28%0.06%-0.45%-0.05%-0.08%
NZD-0.50%-0.25%-0.23%0.12%-0.40%0.05%-0.03%
CHF-0.47%-0.22%-0.19%0.14%-0.37%0.08%0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers