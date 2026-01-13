The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3470 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Greenback weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) following the US Department of Justice's threat to indict Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell over comments to Congress about a building renovation project.

Powell said on Sunday that the Fed has received subpoenas from the Justice Department over statements he made to Congress last summer on cost overruns for a $2.5 billion building renovation project at the central bank's headquarters in Washington.

He termed the threats a "pretext" for putting pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. This headline raises concerns about the independence of the Fed, which exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and creates a tailwind for the major pair.

The Bank of England (BoE) cut its interest rate to 3.75% in the December policy meeting and is expected to implement further reductions in 2026 as inflation eases and UK labor market conditions remain weak, though officials note future decisions will be "closer calls.”

A dovish stance from the BoE could weigh on the Cable against the USD. Many analysts believe the UK central bank will hold rates steady in February, with the next 0.25% cut most likely to occur in March or April this year.

Traders will take more cues from the US December Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which will be released later on Tuesday. The headline and core US CPI are expected to show an increase of 2.7% YoY in December. These figures could offer some hints about the US interest rate path.