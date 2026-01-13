TRENDING:
WTI surges on Iran tensions, Venezuelan Oil export resumption tempers gains

  • WTI posts strong gains on Tuesday, supported by a rising geopolitical risk premium.
  • Escalating tensions in Iran fuel concerns over potential disruptions to global Oil supply.
  • Prospects of a resumption of Venezuelan Oil exports cap the upside.
WTI surges on Iran tensions, Venezuelan Oil export resumption tempers gains
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $60.80 per barrel on Tuesday, up 2.45% on the day, extending a four-day bullish move. The US Crude Oil benchmark has returned to its highest levels in two months, supported by a renewed surge in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Oil markets remain focused on the situation in Iran, where intensifying domestic unrest and a tougher tone between Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv are reviving fears of supply disruptions. Iran is one of the world’s major Crude Oil producers, and any threat to its production or export capacity is quickly priced into the market. Statements from US President Donald Trump, suggesting the imposition of an additional 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, have reinforced this risk premium, even if the actual impact of such measures on physical flows remains uncertain.

In this context, several analysts note that markets are currently more sensitive to geopolitical risks than to short-term fundamentals. According to analysts at Barclays, investor attention is firmly focused on regional instability and political rhetoric, against a backdrop of relatively resilient global demand.

However, expectations of a partial return of Venezuelan supply are helping to prevent a sharper rally in prices. According to Reuters, international commodity traders such as Trafigura and Vitol are expected to provide logistical support for the resumption of Venezuelan Oil exports at the request of the US government. The first vessel could be loaded as early as this week, adding supply to the international market.

Overall, the current balance in WTI reflects a tug of war between elevated geopolitical risks, which are keeping prices above $60.00, and expectations of additional supply that could temper bullish momentum. In the near term, Oil price dynamics are likely to remain closely tied to political developments surrounding Iran and to concrete signals regarding the restart of Venezuelan exports.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
