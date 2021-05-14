Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Cable ready for next climb, with help from UK data, the Fed

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Virus variant concerns and the American shopper may push cable below 1.40

GBP/USD has been attempting recovery as markets swing back to positive ground.  The danger from variants to Britain's reopening and US consumption data could push the pair lower. Friday's four-hour chart is showing that 1.40 is a critical separator of ranges. Call off the reopening? Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come short of suggesting a reversal in policy but he has expressed concerns about the rapid spread of the Indian variant in the UK. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cable ready for next climb, with help from UK data, the Fed

Will the Fed be forced to tighten its policy prematurely? The raging debate has been shaking and eventually benefiting the dollar, especially after robust inflation figures, with more volatility expected in response to the bank's minutes. Sterling has received support from the UK reopening and GDP, with a long list of figures now due. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4098
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.4052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3942
Daily SMA50 1.3871
Daily SMA100 1.3809
Daily SMA200 1.347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4078
Previous Daily Low 1.4006
Previous Weekly High 1.4006
Previous Weekly Low 1.3801
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4033
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.405
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3973
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4085
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4157

 

GBP/USD analysis: Finds support

The decline of the GBP/USD did not reach the support of the 200-hour simple moving average on Thursday. Instead, the rate found support in the 1.4005/1.4015 zone, which had provided both resistance and support on Monday. On Friday morning, the GBP/USD had recovered to the 1.4070 level, where it encountered the 55-hour simple moving average. The 55-hour SMA could provide resistance to the currency exchange rate. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates

EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates

EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data

GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region

XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region

Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. 

Gold News

Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains

Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains

Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.

Read more

AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20

AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20

AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures