TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar Index (DXY) holds previous gains above 99.00 ahead of the Fed

  • The USD Index remains above 99.00, and keeps a frail weekly recovery with all eyes on the Fed.
  • The US central bank is expected to cut rates for the third consecutive meeting and signal a pause.
  • Investors will watch the "dot plot" to confirm their views of two to three further rate cuts in 2026.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds previous gains above 99.00 ahead of the Fed
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY)is trading practically flat on the daily chart, following a rejection at the 99.30 area on Tuesday, with downside attempts contained above the 99.00 line, as investors bid their time awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday, at 19:00 GMT.

The DXY, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, is facing mild bearish pressure as traders square trim their USD long positions ahead of the Fed’s decision, although the strong US Treasury yields keep underpinning a mild recovery in the first half of the week.

The Fed might deliver a hawkish cut on Wednesday

The market practically discounts a 25-basis-points rate cut, and therefore the main focus will be on Chairman Powell’s press release and on the committee’s interest rate projections, the so-called “dop-plot”. Investors will be eager to know if the consensus of two to three rate cuts for 2026 is realistic.

Recent US data revealed that employment demand increased after the summer, which has eased concerns about the labour market. JOLTS Job openings data showed an increase to rose to 7.658 million in September and to 7.67 million in October, from 7.227 million in August, beating market expectations of a slight decline to 7.2 million.
pave
These figures, coupled with the sticky inflation levels shown by the US PCE Price Index data last week, endorse the postulates of the Fed’s hawkish party and pave the path for Chairman Powell to raise the bar for further monetary policy easing.

US President Donald Trump, did not leave the opportunity of putting some pressure on the bank and called for sharply lower interest rates in an interview with Publico on Tuesday, calling Powell names for not lowering borrowing costs fast enough. 

(This story was corrected on December 10 at 10:55 GMT to say that Wednesday's will be the third consecutive Fed rate cut, and not the second.)

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 4%

Source: Federal Reserve

Economic Indicator

Interest Rate Projections - 1st year

At four of its eight scheduled meetings, the Federal Reserve (Fed) releases a Summary of Economic Projections, or ‘dot-plot’. This shows each member of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) forecast for where they expect the federal funds rate (the interest rate at which banks lend to each other) will go in the future. It can have a major impact on the US Dollar (USD), particularly if members change their forecasts. It is widely used as a guide to figure out the terminal rate and the possible timing of a policy pivot.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: 3.4%

Source: Federal Reserve

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD keeps the green near the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and ignore the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak keeps the Euro afloat. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the European session and trades around $4,200 this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later in the day. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech.

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at its meeting on Wednesday. That would follow two consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in September and October.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers