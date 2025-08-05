Pound Sterling trades flat as investors await BoE's monetary policy outcome

- The Pound Sterling trades steady, while investors shift their focus to the BoE’s interest rate decision on Thursday.
- Investors expect the BoE to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points to 4%.
- Traders are now almost fully pricing in a Fed interest rate cut in September.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly flat against its major peers on Tuesday as investors shift their focus to the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
Investors expect the BoE to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4%. This would be the fifth interest rate cut by the United Kingdom (UK) central bank in its current monetary expansion cycle, which started in August 2024.
Market participants will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s press conference to get cues about the likely monetary policy action by the central bank in the remainder of the year. In the June monetary policy announcement, the BoE guided a “gradual and cautious” monetary policy expansion.
A slowdown in labor demand and an increase in inflationary pressures have led to rising fears of stagflation in the UK economy.
Lately, labor market indicators have signaled that firms are reluctant to increase their workforces due to an increase in employers’ contributions to social security schemes. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June showed that both headline and core inflation rose faster than expected.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.32%
|0.06%
|0.32%
|0.22%
|0.31%
|0.47%
|0.47%
|EUR
|-0.32%
|-0.26%
|0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|0.15%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.26%
|0.25%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.35%
|0.29%
|JPY
|-0.32%
|-0.03%
|-0.25%
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|CAD
|-0.22%
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|0.18%
|0.12%
|AUD
|-0.31%
|0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|0.22%
|0.12%
|NZD
|-0.47%
|-0.09%
|-0.35%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.22%
|0.01%
|CHF
|-0.47%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar, US Services PMI eyed
- The Pound Sterling oscillates in a tight range around 1.3280 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates, while the US Dollar trades broadly stable ahead of the United States (US) revised S&P Global PMI data and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for July, which will be published during North American trading hours.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, stabilizes around 98.80 after a sharp decline on Friday.
- Economists expect the ISM Services PMI to come in at 51.5, higher than the 50.8 reading seen in June, suggesting that the service sector activity grew at a faster pace. Investors will closely monitor the data as the services sector accounts for around two-thirds of the US economy.
- Meanwhile, the outlook of the US Dollar has become uncertain as traders have raised bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in the September meeting has increased to 92.2% from 41.2% seen on Thursday, a day before the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July.
- On Friday, the NFP report showed signs of a sharp slowdown in hiring levels and an increase in the Unemployment Rate.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling trades stably around 1.3300
The Pound Sterling trades quietly below 1.3300 against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The outlook of the pair remains bearish as the breakdown of the Head and Shoulders (H&S) chart pattern holds and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes downwards to near 1.3395. The neckline of the H&S pattern is plotted around 1.3360.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates below 40.00, indicating that the bearish momentum is intact.
Looking down, the May 12 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the July 30 high near 1.3385 will act as a key barrier.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 07, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4%
Previous: 4.25%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1550 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.1550 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair trades with caution amid a pause in the US Dollar downtrend, with attention now turning to the US ISM Services PMI data, Fedspeak and trade headlines for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3300, awaits US ISM Services PMI data
GBP/USD trades modestly flat near 1.3300 in European trading on Tuesday. Rising odds of a September Fed rate cut restrict the US Dollar rebound, while the Pound Sterling feels the heat from the expected BoE rate cut next week. All eyes now remain on the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index data due later in the day.
Gold price flat lines below one-week top; bullish potential seems intact
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its recent strong gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, below a nearly two-week high through the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar gains some positive traction and acts as a headwind for the commodity.
Tron Price Forecast: TRX flashes upside potential as Open Interest, network activity increase
Tron (TRX) edges higher by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday, maintaining an uptrend since mid-March, underpinned by a growing ecosystem and its rising adoption. The derivatives data highlights a surge in TRX Open Interest, suggesting increased optimism among traders, anticipating further gains.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.