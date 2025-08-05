GBP/USD moves sideways below 1.3300 in the European session.

Improving risk mood helps Pound Sterling hold its ground.

July ISM Services PMI data from the US will be scrutinized by investors later.

After failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday, GBP/USD extends its sideways grind on Tuesday and trades in a narrow band below 1.3300.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.43% 0.51% -0.53% 0.51% 0.98% 1.45% 0.93% EUR -0.43% 0.07% -0.99% 0.07% 0.57% 0.90% 0.51% GBP -0.51% -0.07% -1.06% 0.00% 0.50% 0.84% 0.43% JPY 0.53% 0.99% 1.06% 1.02% 1.51% 1.91% 1.57% CAD -0.51% -0.07% -0.00% -1.02% 0.42% 0.95% 0.42% AUD -0.98% -0.57% -0.50% -1.51% -0.42% 0.35% -0.07% NZD -1.45% -0.90% -0.84% -1.91% -0.95% -0.35% -0.41% CHF -0.93% -0.51% -0.43% -1.57% -0.42% 0.07% 0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, registered marginal gains on Monday and made it difficult for GBP/USD to build on Friday's rebound.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures rise about 0.2% on the day and the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up more than 0.3%, reflecting a risk-positive market atmosphere. In case the market mood remains upbeat in the second half of the day, GBP/USD is likely to hold its ground.

The US economic calendar will offer the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July in the American session. Markets expect the headline PMI to improve to 51.5 from 50.8 in June. A print below 50 could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction, while a reading above analysts' estimate could support the USD and drag GBP/USD lower.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions and allow GBP/USD to remain in a consolidation phase ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements on Thursday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 50 and GBP/USD fluctuates between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a neutral bias in the near term.

On the downside, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as interim support at 1.3250 ahead of 1.3200 (static level, round level) and 1.3130 (lower limit of the descending channel).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3300 (static level, round level), 1.3330 (former support level, 50-period SMA) and 1.3400 (100-period SMA, upper limit of the ascending channel).