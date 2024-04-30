Pound Sterling drops below 200-DMA, at cross-roads to resume downtrend

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops below 200-DMA, at cross-roads to resume downtrend

The Pound Sterling reverses its course against the US Dollar, after extending its gains past the 200-day moving average (DMA). However, data from the United States (US), showing that inflation could be picking up, as shown by the Employment Cost Index (ECI), bolstered the Greenback. Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2517 down by some 0.36%, after hitting a daily high of 1.2563. Read More...

Pound Sterling remains under pressure ahead of Fed’s policy decision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges down from a two-week high of 1.2570 but holds above the psychological support of 1.2500 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s early American session. The GBP/USD pair comes under pressure as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday for fresh guidance. Read More...

GBP/USD consolidates its gains above 1.2550, investors await Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains near 1.2560 after flirting with the key 200-day SMA and three-week highs in the 1.2550-1.2560 zone during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The recovery of the major pair is supported by a falling US Dollar Index (DXY) to 105.65. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision will take center stage ahead of the release of April’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2506
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.2562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2518
Daily SMA50 1.2623
Daily SMA100 1.265
Daily SMA200 1.2556
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.257
Previous Daily Low 1.2477
Previous Weekly High 1.2542
Previous Weekly Low 1.23
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2534
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2444
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2688

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

