Pound Sterling declines against its peers amid Middle East tensions

The Pound Sterling underperforms its major currency pairs, except antipodeans, and is down 0.6% to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the late Asian trading session on Monday. The British currency faces selling pressure as market sentiment turns extremely cautious, following the war between the United States (US), Iran, and Israel.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.42% 0.46% 0.42% 0.14% 0.56% 0.65% 0.00% EUR -0.42% 0.04% 0.00% -0.28% 0.14% 0.23% -0.41% GBP -0.46% -0.04% -0.04% -0.32% 0.10% 0.17% -0.45% JPY -0.42% 0.00% 0.04% -0.27% 0.14% 0.23% -0.41% CAD -0.14% 0.28% 0.32% 0.27% 0.42% 0.50% -0.13% AUD -0.56% -0.14% -0.10% -0.14% -0.42% 0.09% -0.58% NZD -0.65% -0.23% -0.17% -0.23% -0.50% -0.09% -0.64% CHF -0.01% 0.41% 0.45% 0.41% 0.13% 0.58% 0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Over the weekend, the US and Israel launched a number of missile and drone attacks against Iran in which they killed their top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran vowed to retaliate for Khamenei’s execution, announced Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as interim leader, and attacked Israel and various US military bases in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, dismal market sentiment has improved the US Dollar’s (USD) safe-haven appeal. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is up 0.23% to near 97.85 even after giving back decent early gains.

On the domestic front, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill has warned of upside United Kingdom (UK) inflation risks going forward, citing that the “disinflationary trend has been slower than anticipated”, while speaking before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Friday. Pill added that the BoE has put too much weight on inflation being near the target rather than looking ahead.

In the US, investors await the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to come in lower at 52.3 from 52.6 in January.

This week, investors will pay close attention to a slew of US employment-linked data, notably the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for February, which will be released on Friday.