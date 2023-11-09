- Pound Sterling struggles for a direction as investors shift focus to the Q3 GDP data.
- A poor GDP report would elevate dovish expectations from various BoE policymakers.
- Rising energy prices have squeezed the UK’s consumer spending.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a tight range as investors seem unwilling to build fresh positions ahead of the release of the UK Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, published on Friday at 07:00 GMT. The GBP/USD pair remains on tenterhooks as the Q3 GDP report will shape December’s monetary policy outlook of the Bank of England (BoE).
A decline in consumer spending, poor Services PMI, postponed demand for housing, and contracting hiring have set a negative undertone for the UK’s economic performance in the July-September period. A poor GDP report would elevate dovish expectations from various BoE policymakers, especially from Swati Dhingra, who favors cutting rates if the growth rate remains below expectations. GDP data will be followed by employment and inflation data, which will be released next week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling trades directionless
- Pound Sterling consolidates in a narrow range below the crucial 1.2300 resistance level as investors await UK factory data for September and Q3 GDP data, which will inform December’s monetary policy decision by the Bank of England.
- The data is expected to show Manufacturing Production rose by 0.3% in the month of September versus the 0.8% decline in August. YoY the data is expected to show a 3.1% rise against the 2.8% recorded previously.
- Industrial Production is forecast to show a rise of 0.1% against a 0.7% decline in the previous period. The same data is forecast to show a 1.1% increase YoY compared to 1.3% previously.
- An uptick in factory data would ease fears of a slowdown in the UK economy.
- The show-stopper event that would guide further action in the Pound Sterling is the preliminary Q3 GDP data, which will be released at the same time as the factory data at 07:00 GMT.
- Economists have forecasted a nominal contraction of 0.1% against a 0.2% growth rate in the prior April-June quarter. UK firms underutilized their production capacities to avoid piling up unsold inventories amid a poor demand environment.
- The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that consumer spending contracted in two out of three months in the third quarter as higher energy costs squeezed the real income of households.
- The UK economy is heavily reliant on the service industry: the Services PMI contracted in all months of the last quarter.
- BoE policymaker Swati Dhingra, who supported keeping interest rates unchanged last week, could emphasize cutting rates sooner if the Q3 GDP report turns out excessively weak.
- This week, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill warned about the potential risks of an excessive slowdown as the central bank is committed to keeping monetary policy sufficiently restrictive for a longer period till the achievement of price stability.
- Huw Pill said rate cuts in mid-2024 “don’t seem totally unreasonable” and a weak GDP report would prompt dovish expectations from the BoE.
- The US Dollar drops to near 105.50 after failing to recapture the crucial resistance at 106.00. Investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s guidance on interest rates.
- This week, a balanced tone from Fed policymakers on the interest rate outlook has kept the US Dollar Index (DXY) broadly sideways in a range of 105.40-105.90.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling hovers below 1.2300
Pound Sterling has corrected gradually in the past three trading sessions after a sharp rally last week. The chances of a recovery in the Pound Sterling are decent.
The GBP/USD pair delivered a breakout of a symmetrical triangle chart pattern last week and the process of testing the breakout with gradual selling seems over. The Cable has stabilized above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but the 200-day EMA is still acting as a barricade.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
