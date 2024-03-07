- The Pound Sterling remains upbeat amid hopes that the Fed will cut interest rates before the Bank of England.
- The UK budget for 2024 was broadly in line with market expectations.
- Easing US labor market conditions have built downward pressure on the US Dollar.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits strength against the US Dollar in Thursday’s London session as investors hope that the Bank of England (BoE) will start reducing interest rates after the Federal Reserve (Fed). Market expectations for a rate cut by the BoE and the Fed are for June and August policy meetings, respectively.
Apart from expectations that the BoE will choose to cut interest rates later than other central banks of the Group of Seven economies (G-7), the announcement of the scope of fiscal stimulus in the United Kingdom’s budget for 2024 has also strengthened the Pound Sterling.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said on Wednesday that the UK administration intends to reduce public sector net debt and budgetary deficit while supporting economic growth.
Going forward, the UK’s Average Earnings data for the three months ending in January, which will be published early next week, will provide a fresh outlook on inflation. Wage growth has remained at a level that almost doubles what is required to be consistent for the return of inflation to 2%. Strong wage growth momentum would dampen market expectations for rate cuts, which could benefit the Pound Sterling.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling extends winning spell
- The Pound Sterling edges higher above 1.2700 as investors seek fresh insights on the interest rate outlook.
- The measures outlined in the United Kingdom budget 2024, announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, were majorly aligned with expectations. Hunt announced a two-percentage cut to National Insurance Contributions (NICs), saving the average earner around 450 pounds this year. Combined with last year’s cut, total savings for workers would be 900 pounds.
- Jeremy Hunt announced that the OBR had raised growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 to 0.9% and 1.9%, respectively. The administration intends to increase defense spending to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Capital gains tax on property sales will be lowered to 24% from 28%. The government has extended the freeze on fuel and alcohol duty.
- Going forward, market expectations for rate cuts by the Bank of England will guide the Pound Sterling. Investors expect the BoE to start reducing interest rates in August. However, BoE policymakers have said that they want evidence of inflation returning sustainably to 2% before taking such a decision.
- On the other side of the Atlantic, the United States ADP Employment Change for February and JOLTS Job Openings data for January pointed to slowing labor demand. This has built downside pressure on the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, has revisited a monthly low near 103.20.
- The uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve rate cut continues, as Chair Jerome Powell said, "We do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce policy rates until we have greater confidence in inflation moving sustainably toward 2%," in his prepared statement in the semi-annual monetary policy report delivered to Congress.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling trades close to monthly high
Pound Sterling continues its winning spell for the fifth trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair strengthens after an upside break of the Descending Triangle pattern formed on a daily time frame. The pair has printed a fresh monthly high near 1.2760. An upside break of the aforementioned chart pattern indicates that ticks forming on the upside will be wider than average. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2670 has tilted towards the north, indicating that the near-term appeal is strong.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs above 60.00 for the first time in over two months. This indicates a strong upside momentum ahead as overbought and divergence signals are absent.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
