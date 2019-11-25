Pound/Dollar Price News: GBP/USD recovery attempt faces significant resistance

Pound/Dollar: Cable is suffering amid strengthening dollar and election uncertainty [Video]

Cable suffered on Friday amid a strengthening dollar and election uncertainty for sterling. A strong negative candle saw another retreat back to the 23.6% Fib level (of the October rally $1.2193/$1.3012) at $1.2820. Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes session tops, inching back closer to 1.2900 handle

The buying interest around the British pound picked up some additional pace in the past hours and lifted the Pound/Dollar pair to fresh session tops, around the 1.2875-80 region.

The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a major part of the previous session's downfall to over one-week lows, triggered by the dismal UK flash PMI prints for November and resurgent US dollar demand. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2879 Today Daily Change 0.0042 Today Daily Change % 0.33 Today daily open 1.2837 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2881 Daily SMA50 1.2675 Daily SMA100 1.2478 Daily SMA200 1.2704 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2929 Previous Daily Low 1.2821 Previous Weekly High 1.2986 Previous Weekly Low 1.2821 Previous Monthly High 1.3013 Previous Monthly Low 1.2194 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2862 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2888 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2795 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2754 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2687 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.297 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3012

Pound/Dollar recovery attempt faces significant resistance — Confluence Detector

Pound/Dollar has been moving marginally higher as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has gained ground in the polls. Can cable extend its gains? It may struggle.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that fierce resistance is waiting at 1.2887, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, and the BB one-day Middle. Read more...