TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY: Intervention risk rises with Yen slide – BNY

USD/JPY: Intervention risk rises with Yen slide – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage reports Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama is monitoring markets with “utmost vigilance” and stands ready to act against sharp FX moves as USD/JPY trades above 157. Authorities stress coordination with overseas counterparts and focus on securing energy supplies.

Tokyo signals readiness to act on FX

"Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has warned that authorities are monitoring financial markets with utmost vigilance and will take all necessary measures in response to sharp FX movements, as volatility intensifies following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran."

"The yen traded at around 157.52 per dollar on Tuesday, after breaching 157 for the first time since early February."

"That heightened speculation about possible intervention under a joint U.S.-Japan statement that includes FX action among policy options."

"Katayama said the government would coordinate closely with overseas authorities and seek to minimize economic disruption. She also stressed efforts to secure stable energy supplies, with Japan sourcing around 90% of its oil from the Middle East, while LNG stockpiles stand at about three weeks and roughly 4% of imports come from Qatar."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at a fresh six-week low below 1.1600 on Tuesday. Despite stronger-than-forecast inflation data from the Eurozone, the pair struggles to stage a rebound as the US Dollar continues to attract safe haven flows amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD is deep in the red near 1.3300, accelerating its downside to renew three-month lows in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar capitalizes on increased haven demand.

Gold drops below $5,200 on stronger USD, rallying US yields

Gold drops below $5,200 on stronger USD, rallying US yields

Gold attracts some intraday selling and falls below $5,200 on Tuesday. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh high since January 20 and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the commodity. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises nearly 2% on the day, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

The cryptocurrency market is broadly in the red on Tuesday as the Middle East grapples with an escalating war. Bitcoin (BTC) is in a pullback, trading below $67,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins follow suit.

Middle East conflict ramps up a gear as energy price spike rips through markets

Middle East conflict ramps up a gear as energy price spike rips through markets

It’s another risk off day as geopolitical headwinds continue to batter financial markets. Although markets calmed during the US session and US stocks managed to post gains on Monday, this has not fed through to the European session, and stocks and bonds are sharply lower for a second day.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid (HYPE) steadies above $33 at press time on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery in a broadly volatile market due to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers