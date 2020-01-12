PM Minister Justin Trudeau: Will pursue justice and accountability - Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells vigil for those killed in Iran plane crash that he will pursue justice and accountability for families and friends - Reuters news reported.
This follows Saturday's news that the downing of the Ukrainian airliner was due to a human error by the Irna military, misting the plane for an adversary in the wake of the conflict with the US.
Market implications
Investors are fearing an escalation of covert attacks on the US in retaliation for the humiliation Iran has felt in both the downing of the airline and losing one of their top generals. The downing of the airline has also sparked domestic riots a nation demanding the resignation of senior leaders.
There were reports of gunshots fired by security forces in Tehran today - something which the US condemns – US President Donald Trump has warned Iranian leaders against killing demonstrators. Read more below:
- Iran admits to shooting down of Ukrainian aeroplane, rioters demand resignation of senior leaders
- Rocket attack in Iraq base hosting US troops
- US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: US imposes sanctions on Iran as result of attack on US
