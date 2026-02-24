USD: Squeeze risk on geopolitical escalation – OCBC
OCBC’s Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong argue that conditions for a sustained US Dollar rebound remain absent, but heavy speculative shorts leave the currency vulnerable to a squeeze. Safe-haven demand and US net energy exporter status could temporarily lift the Dollar if US–Iran tensions escalate and Oil prices spike, though President Trump is seen as unlikely to allow a destabilising escalation before midterms.
Positioning leaves USD exposed to spikes
"While conditions for a sustained USD rebound are still lacking, positioning creates squeeze risk."
"With CFTC data showing heavy USD shorts, safe-haven demand and the US’s position as a net energy exporter could push the USD temporarily higher if US–Iran tensions escalate and oil prices spike."
"That said, President Trump is unlikely to allow a sharp escalation that undermines US financial markets heading into the midterms."
"One implication of IEEPA’s invalidation is that it may reduce the USD’s medium-term risk premium, as alternative tariff authorities are typically less discretionary, making rapid “tariff on/tariff off” swings less likely."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.