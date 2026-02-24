USD: Squeeze risk on geopolitical escalation – OCBC

OCBC’s Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong argue that conditions for a sustained US Dollar rebound remain absent, but heavy speculative shorts leave the currency vulnerable to a squeeze. Safe-haven demand and US net energy exporter status could temporarily lift the Dollar if US–Iran tensions escalate and Oil prices spike, though President Trump is seen as unlikely to allow a destabilising escalation before midterms.

Positioning leaves USD exposed to spikes

"While conditions for a sustained USD rebound are still lacking, positioning creates squeeze risk."

"With CFTC data showing heavy USD shorts, safe-haven demand and the US’s position as a net energy exporter could push the USD temporarily higher if US–Iran tensions escalate and oil prices spike."

"That said, President Trump is unlikely to allow a sharp escalation that undermines US financial markets heading into the midterms."

"One implication of IEEPA’s invalidation is that it may reduce the USD’s medium-term risk premium, as alternative tariff authorities are typically less discretionary, making rapid “tariff on/tariff off” swings less likely."

