TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US tariffs: Policy paradox weighs on Dollar – NBC

US tariffs: Policy paradox weighs on Dollar – NBC
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

National Bank of Canada's (NBC) Jocelyn Paquet analyzes recent US tariff developments after the Supreme Court overturned tariffs imposed under IEEPA, temporarily cutting the average rate before the Trump administration reinstated higher duties via a universal 15% tariff. The report highlights implications for US fiscal sustainability, net interest payments and bond market sentiment, underscoring tensions between economic benefits of lower tariffs and fiscal needs.

Tariff swings and US fiscal concerns

"Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the tariffs that the Trump administration had imposed last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This decision temporarily lowered the average tariff on imported goods from 13.6% to 6.4%. Had the reduction been permanent, it would have significantly lowered the tariff burden on businesses and potentially eased price pressures in the goods sector, a growing concern lately."

"However, it would also have contributed to a dramatic decrease in customs duty revenues for the federal government, from approximately $335 billion per year to $155 billion per year. We doubt this would have gone down well with bond traders, who already have good reasons to question the U.S. government's fiscal trajectory."

"As much to reassure the bond market as to stimulate domestic production, the Trump administration responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling by imposing a universal 15% tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This brought the effective tariff rate back up to 12.0% and increased tariff revenues to around $290 billion per year, with the remaining shortfall potentially to be addressed by a new round of sectoral tariffs."

"While the fiscal endpoint might in the end not be so different from what prevailed last week, the events of the last few days – notably the rush to reassure markets that tariff revenues would not decrease – highlights the policy paradox in which the administration currently finds itself, where any reduction in tariffs is likely to be viewed positively from an economic standpoint but negatively from a fiscal one."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recedes to daily lows near 1.1770

EUR/USD recedes to daily lows near 1.1770

EUR/USD is losing some momentun, easing to daily troughs around 1.1770 on turnaround Tuesday. The pair’s pullback comes amid solid gains in the US Dollar, all amid lingering uncertainty around US tariffs ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD comes under pressure below 1.3500, focus on BoE

GBP/USD comes under pressure below 1.3500, focus on BoE

GBP/USD is on the defensive again on Tuesday, hovering below the 1.3500 mark as the Greenback stages a firm rebound after two soft sessions. Investors, in the meantime, are expected to closely follow BoE official’s comments later in the day.

Gold fades the advance, back to $5,100

Gold fades the advance, back to $5,100

Gold is giving back a good portion of the recent multi-day rally, receding to the boundaries of the $5,100 region per troy ounce amid the marked rebound in the Greenback. In the meantime, markets’ attention remain on upcoming comments from Fed speakers.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP come under renewed pressure amid ETF outflows, tariff uncertainty

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP come under renewed pressure amid ETF outflows, tariff uncertainty

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading under increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Tuesday, as market participants navigate renewed tariff uncertainty. The Crypto King holds above $63,000, down 2% intraday from its $64,656 open.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers