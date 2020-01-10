US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: US imposes sanctions on Iran as result of attack on US

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on the Iranian regime as a result of the attack on US troops, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced at a White House news conference on Friday.

These comments were largely ignored by the market participant and Wall Street's main indexes were clinging to small daily gains. Below are some additional key takeaways from the press conference, per Reuters.

"US sanctions on manufacturing, textiles, mining, other sectors of Iranian economy."

"US sanctions senior Iranian individuals involved in Tuesday's strike."

"US sanctions hit at inner heart of Iranian security apparatus."

"US had specific information about an imminent threat from Iran including on US embassies."

"No doubt Iran had full intention of killing US forces in missile attack."

"We do believe likely that Iranian missile shot down Ukraine plane."

"Treasury will issue waivers for anyone to help with the investigation of the plane crash in Iran."