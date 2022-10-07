“Given that BSP’s primary goal is to achieve a target-consistent inflation path amid an even faster pace of Fed tightening, we stick to the view that BSP will roll up its sleeves to hike again at the two remaining monetary policy meetings this year. We project the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to be raised by another 50bps in Nov and 25bps in Dec, bringing the RRP rate to 5.00% by year-end. Thereafter, we expect the BSP to press the rate pause button at 5.00% through 2023 unless the global and domestic landscape warrants a change.”

“We expect the national consumer price pressures to intensify further and surpass the 7.0% level in Oct as a result of an approved fare hike for public transports from 3 Oct and persistent weakness in PHP. Based on the current global commodity price and currency outlook, the Philippines’ headline inflation is also expected to remain above 7.0% for Nov and Dec this year before gradually inching down back to the BSP’s 2.0%-4.0% medium-term target range in 2H23. This will result in a full-year inflation rate of 5.5% for 2022 (BSP est: 5.6%) and 4.5% for 2023 (BSP est: 4.10%), in our projection.”

“Headline inflation reverted higher to 6.9% y/y in Sep, affirming our view that the blip in Aug (at 6.3% vs 6.4% in Jul) was temporary. It marked the highest reading since Oct 2018, in line with our estimate (7.0%) and Bloomberg consensus (6.9%). Costlier food, electricity bills, passenger transport services and housing rental were key factors pushing up headline inflation amid a sharp depreciation in Peso (PHP) and higher interest rates during the month.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.