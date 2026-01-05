EUR/USD recovers from intraday lows after weak US ISM PMI

The Euro (EUR) trims part of its earlier losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday after weaker-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data weighs on the Greenback. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades around 1.1706, rebounding from an intraday low near 1.1659.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory in December at 47.9, below the market forecast of 48.3 and edging lower from November’s 48.2 reading. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index stood at 58.5, unchanged from last month and below expectations of 59.

Within the report, the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index rose to 44.9 in December from 44 in November, remaining in contraction territory. The New Orders Index contracted for a fourth straight month in December after one month of growth, edging up to 47.7 from 47.4.

The weaker survey results weighed on the US Dollar, trimming its earlier gains after an initial advance driven by safe-haven demand. The Greenback had found early support following the US military operation in Venezuela over the weekend, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.30, easing after climbing to its highest level since December 10.

On the monetary policy front, diverging outlooks between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) keep EUR/USD tilted to the upside. Markets continue to expect the Fed to remain on an easing path, with investors pricing in two interest rate cuts in 2026. In contrast, the ECB is seen holding rates steady amid resilient growth and inflation near target.

Looking ahead, traders turn their attention to a busy economic calendar on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States, S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs are due on Tuesday, followed by the ADP Employment Change, the ISM Services PMI, and the JOLTS Job Openings report on Wednesday. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims are scheduled for Thursday, ahead of the closely watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.

In the Eurozone, HCOB Composite and Services PMIs are due on Tuesday, with the preliminary Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) scheduled for Wednesday. On Thursday, focus turns to Consumer Confidence, the Unemployment Rate, the Economic Sentiment Indicator, and the Producer Price Index (PPI).