TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD tests pre-Christmas highs – Scotiabank

USD tests pre-Christmas highs – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) has edged back toward its pre-Christmas highs, supported by a modest safe-haven bid following dramatic developments in Venezuela. However, momentum appears to be stalling as Asian currencies strengthen, broader markets remain calm, and investor focus shifts toward a busy week of top-tier US economic data, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Venezuela shock lifts haven demand

"The USD has spent the past week grinding back towards the peaks seen just before the Christmas period, with weekend’s extraordinary developments in Venezuela giving the dollar an added boost from uncertainty/haven demand. Just how much of a lift geo-politics can give the USD remains to be seen; the DXY is already showing some signs of faltering a little above the peaks seen on December 19th and there is a fair amount to top-tier US data this week that will certainly attract more attention from traders and investors and as volumes pick up after the holidays."

"Most attention is on geopolitics this morning but creeping gains for Asian FX may act as a restraint on USD gains in the short run and might be more meaningful for the broader USD direction in the medium term. The JPY is outperforming on the session at the margin which gives a little more credence to the 'safe haven' tone of FX trading at least but gains may also reflect the general strength of Asia FX, pulled along by gains in the CNY through the 7.00 level to its highest in 2 1/2 years."

"US intentions as far as Venezuela are concerned are opaque at this point but its resource wealth is well-known. Broader market reaction is somewhat blasé. Stocks are mostly higher, bonds are a little firmer, with Gilts outperforming marginally, while crude oil is little changed. Gold is firmer. The impact of Maduro’s capture may fade unless the situation deteriorates significantly in the coming days."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD extends its intraday recovery in the American session on Monday, changing hands at around 1.1700. The  US Dollar advanced throughout the first half od the day, benefiting from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela throughout the first half of the day, now shedding ground following the release of discouraging US data.

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3500 after weak US figures

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3500 after weak US figures

GBP/USD trades at fresh intraday highs  just above the 1.3500 mark in the American session on Monday, as the US Dollar accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI. The index contracted to 47.9 from the 48.2 posted in November, also missing the expected 48.3.

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $4,450

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $4,450

Gold started the week on a bullish note and is currently extending its intraday advance. The bright metal benefited from mounting geopolitical tensions, triggered by the US decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. A softer-than-anticipated US ISM Manufacturing PMI adds to Gold’s advance.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Bitcoin rises above the 50-day EMA, supported by a resurgence of ETF inflows. Ethereum remains above $3,100 as the crypto market broadly shrugs off mounting geopolitical tensions.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple edges up above $2.13 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting steady interest in risk assets across the cryptocurrency market despite geopolitical tensions. XRP is rising for the fifth consecutive day, supported by steady inflows into spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers