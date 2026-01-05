TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CAD tracks USD moves as holiday liquidity keeps trading thin – Scotiabank

CAD tracks USD moves as holiday liquidity keeps trading thin – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has largely followed broader US Dollar (USD) trends through the holiday period, with limited domestic catalysts so far. However, technical signals now suggest the USD rebound may be losing momentum, leaving room for CAD gains if upcoming Canadian data—especially Friday’s employment report—confirms relative economic resilience, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD/CAD rally shows signs of stalling near key resistance

"The CAD has been tracking the broader trend in the USD over the holiday period and intraday moves are extending that trend to a large extent. CAD-specific news and developments over the holiday period have been very limited (the Dec S&P Global Manufacturing PMI firmed modestly to a still soft 48.6). Canadian data releases pick up in the next few days and include PMIs, trade and jobs data."

"The CAD was able to leverage better than expected economic data to advance against the USD late last year and will be looking to pick up a bit more ground again if the trend in data—especially Friday’s employment report—continues to show (relative) strength. Intraday price action suggests the USD’s rebound from the Dec 26th low may be stalling."

"A 'hammer' low/reversal signal marked the late Dec base for the USD and intraday patterns so far today reflect the opposite—a 'hanging man' pattern on the candle chart. A lot may change between now and the end of the trading day, of course but the USD likely needs to push above 1.3810 to signal an extension of its New Year rally in the short run. USD support is 1.3750 and 1.3725."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD extends its intraday recovery in the American session on Monday, changing hands at around 1.1700. The  US Dollar advanced throughout the first half od the day, benefiting from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela throughout the first half of the day, now shedding ground following the release of discouraging US data.

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3530 after weak US figures

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3530 after weak US figures

GBP/USD  keeps rallying in the American session on Monday, trading at around 1.3530. The US Dollar accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI. The index contracted to 47.9 from the 48.2 posted in November, also missing the expected 48.3.

Gold recovers its bullish stance on geopolitical turmoil, tepid US data

Gold recovers its bullish stance on geopolitical turmoil, tepid US data

Gold started the week on a bullish note and is currently extending its intraday advance. The bright metal benefited from mounting geopolitical tensions, triggered by the US decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. A softer-than-anticipated US ISM Manufacturing PMI adds to Gold’s advance.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Bitcoin rises above the 50-day EMA, supported by a resurgence of ETF inflows. Ethereum remains above $3,100 as the crypto market broadly shrugs off mounting geopolitical tensions.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple edges up above $2.13 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting steady interest in risk assets across the cryptocurrency market despite geopolitical tensions. XRP is rising for the fifth consecutive day, supported by steady inflows into spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers