The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory near 1.3365 during the early European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by the rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Nonetheless, the potential downside might be limited after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a rate cut at its December policy meeting. Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report, which will be published later on Thursday.

Markets continue to digest the largely anticipated rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday. The US central bank reduced its key interest rate for the third time in a row at its December meeting but signaled that it may leave rates unchanged in the coming months. Two Fed officials voted to keep the rate unchanged, while Stephen Miran, whom Trump appointed in September, voted for a larger rate cut.

During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said central bankers need time to see how the three reductions this year work their way through the US economy. Powell added that he will closely examine incoming data leading up to the next meeting in January. The Fed's economic projections suggested one rate cut will take place next year, although new data could change this.

On the other hand, the prospect of the Bank of England (BoE) rate reductions could drag the Pound Sterling (GBP) lower against the Greenback. Financial markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% chance of the BoE rate cut next week after signs from economic data that inflation pressure has eased.