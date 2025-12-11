AUD/JPY tumbles to near 103.50 on mixed Australian employment data

AUD/JPY slumps to around 103.50 during the early European session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) softens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) following the release of mixed Australian employment data. Nonetheless, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance might help limit the AUD’s losses.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday revealed that the Unemployment Rate in Australia steadied at 4.3% in November. The figure came in below the market consensus of 4.4%. Additionally, the Australian Employment Change came in at -21.3K in November versus 41.1K in October (revised from 42.2K), compared with the consensus forecast of 20K. The Aussie edges lower in an immediate reaction to the mixed Australian jobs report.

On the other hand, the hawkish stance from the Australian central bank could provide some support to the Aussie against the JPY. RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that the interest rate reductions are not on the horizon for the foreseeable future and that the board discussed the possibility of rate hikes next year if inflationary pressures persist. Financial markets have priced in a potential rate hike as early as February or June 2026.

Meanwhile, traders remain worried about Japan's expansionary fiscal measures and growth amid Takaichi's administration's reflationary push and massive spending plan to boost sluggish economic growth. This, in turn, could weigh on the Japanese Yen and act as a tailwind for the cross. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has a pro-growth agenda, which is seen by markets as a signal for potential fiscal stimulus and looser financial conditions.