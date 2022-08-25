- Peloton earnings are due Thursday before the market opens.
- PTON stock jumps 20% on Wednesday to $13.48.
- Peloton reaches a deal to sell its products on Amazon.
Peloton (PTON) stock has taken investors on a bumpy ride this year with smooth tarmac not in the cards as the stock fell 60% year to date. The former retail favorite was a massive beneficiary of the pandemic as lockdown consumers fresh with stimulus cash splurged on the machines to keep fit in their own homes.
Also read: Amazon Stock Deep Dive: AMZN price target at $106 with near-term risks offset by long-term growth
Peloton stock news
The move on Wednesday was down to Peloton announcing that some of its products are now available to purchase on Amazon's US site. The Peloton bike guide and some other accessories will all be available on Amazon. This does broaden the availability of Peloton's reach, but with earnings due this move may have been exaggerated.
Peloton has been suffering from the pandemic reopening with declining sales and subscription growth. PTON stock so far is down 60% and is nearly 90% off its highs. Peloton has a new CEO in place and is embarking on a cost-cutting restructuring plan including job losses and ending in-house manufacturing. Earnings will be important, but so too will be further plans from the new CEO on how this restructuring is progressing. Peloton is expected to post earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.77 and revenue of $683 million. Earnings are out before the open on Thursday, and we will update this article as soon as we get them.
Peloton stock forecast
Peloton stock is obviously in a powerful downtrend. $14.34 is the first resistance, and breaking this could speed up the move higher due to the volume gap above here. To do so, however, earnings and outlook will need to be positive. Cost cutting is probably the biggest factor rather than earnings themselves. The 200-day moving average at $24 will be the first target for PTON stock on a break of $14.34.
Peloton 8-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold looks north towards $1,782 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is extending its three-day recovery rally on Thursday, capitalizing on the ongoing correction in the US dollar across the board. China announced additional economic stimulus to support growth late Wednesday, which has lifted the overall market mood.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings: Gaming segment pushes Q3 guidance down by $1 billion
Extremely poor guidance for the third quarter led Nvidia stock to sell off afterhours on Wednesday. Shares are down a somewhat better 3% in Thursday's premarket at $167.