PBOC: Will implement appropriately loose monetary policy

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) released their fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report on Thursday.
Key takeaways
Will implement appropriately loose monetary policy.
To keep liquidity ample.
To adjust and optimise policy strength and pace at appropriate time.
Will promote reasonable rebound of prices, maintain prices at a reasonable level.
Market reaction
The Chinese proxy, the Australian Dollar (AUD) was last seen changing hands at 0.6264 against the US Dollar (USD), down 0.35% on the day.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays strongly bid above 1.0400 after EU data
EUR/USD stays well bid abpve 1.0400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from risk-on sentiment-led unabated US Dollar selling as traders anticipate Russia-Ukraine peae talks. Focus shifts to US data as dismal Eurozone industrial data fail to deter buyers.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2500 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD sustains bullish momentum and trades near 1.2500 in the European session on Thursday. Pound Sterling benefits from the improving risk mood and the upbeat UK data, which showed that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.4% in Q4, surpassing the market expectation of 1.1%.
Gold picks up ascent despite risks residing in the background
Gold’s price soars again and resumes its rally near $2,920 at the time of writing on Thursday, with Bullion traders shrugging off the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January released on Wednesday.
Bitcoin retail traders remain fearful, here’s why BTC could test all-time high
Bitcoin retail traders and small wallet holders reduce their holdings amidst fear of a steeper correction in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC price consolidates below the $100,000 level on Thursday, erasing less than 2% of its value on the day.
Lacklustre UK growth a fresh headache for the Treasury
Fourth-quarter UK GDP wasn't as bad as it could have been, though the details weren't great. The combination of weaker growth and higher market rates has likely eroded the already-limited fiscal 'headroom' granted to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.