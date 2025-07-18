PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1498 vs. 7.1461 previous

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1498 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1461 and 7.1736 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD taps 0.6500 amid subdued USD price action, positive risk tone
AUD/USD is looking to build on the overnight bounce from a nearly four-week low beyond the 0.6500 mark on Friday as Fed Governor Waller's support for a 25bp rate cut at the July meeting puts the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. Moreover, the upbeat market mood helps offset Thursday's dismal Australian labor market data and underpins the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY traders turn cautious ahead of Japan's upper house election
USD/JPY remains well within striking distance of a multi-month top heading into Japan's upper‑house election on Sunday. In the meantime, diminishing odds of an immediate BoJ rate hike amid signs of cooling inflation in Japan and the risk-on mood seem to undermine the Japanese Yen. However, a subdued US Dollar price action acts as a headwind for the currency pair.
Gold price lacks firm intraday direction, holds above one-week low
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a one-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. The prevalent risk-on environment continues to undermine demand for the safe-haven bullion.
Ethereum eyes $4,000 as SharpLink Gaming expands ATM facility to $6 billion
Ethereum briefly surged to $3,500 on Thursday after SharpLink Gaming filed an amendment to increase its At-The-Market facility by $5 billion. The amendment follows asset manager BlackRock's filing to integrate staking into its iShares Ethereum Trust, which pulled in a record $500 million in net inflows on Wednesday.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.