The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1095 on Monday when compared to the previous fix and the previous close at 7.1088 and 7.1900 respectively. It should be noted that the PBOC fix rose past the market forecasts of 7.1331.
Also read: PBOC seen partially rolling over policy loans at steady rate – Reuters poll
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1250 as hawkish Fed bets soar
The GBP/USD pair has picked offers in the Tokyo session firmly as the risk-on mood has started fading. The kick-start of the US quarterly earnings season delivered a rebound move in S&P500 on Monday after a bearish Friday but has eased some gains now.
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6200 as risk appetite improves, RBA minutes eyed
The AUD/USD pair has bounced marginally after building a base around the critical support of 0.6200 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has picked bids after a north-side break of a compact rangebound structure in a 0.6195-0.6210 range as the risk appetite theme has fetched the spotlight.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,650 as risk-off mood moderates, hawkish Fed bets soar
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed a buying interest after dropping to near $1,640.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has witnessed a loss in the downside momentum and a rebound move has played in, which is approaching $1,650.00.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.