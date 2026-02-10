DXY: Softer tone as data risk builds – Scotiabank

Scotiabank analysts Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note the Dollar is starting the week on the back foot after a weak close on Friday, with DXY slipping further as CHF, EUR and Japanese Yen lead gains. Analysts highlights Chinese regulators’ warning on US Treasuries as a fresh headwind for USD sentiment. Upcoming US Retail Sales, NFP and CPI are seen as key downside risks for the Dollar.

USD pressured by data and China risk

"After a weak close for the dollar overall on Friday, a week of key data reports is starting off with the DXY losing a bit more ground overall."

"It’s unclear what impact this warning will have on appetite for US Treasury debt but the development is unhelpful for USD sentiment in the context of the recent focus on foreign investors hedging or reducing exposure to US asset markets generally."

"US inflation is expected to moderate—somewhat—from late 2025 levels."

"Weaker than expected jobs data and softer inflation will add to downside pressure on the USD."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)