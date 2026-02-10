EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Declines to near 185.00, consolidation cannot be ruled out

The EUR/JPY cross trades in negative territory around 185.00 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) gathers strength against the Euro (EUR) after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi romped to a landslide victory in Japan's snap election on Sunday.

Takaichi has led the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to a historic landslide win. The LDP won 316 of the 465 seats in Japan’s lower house, the first time a single party has secured two-thirds of the chamber since World War II.

Nonetheless, analysts expect the JPY to weaken in the long run, noting the spotlight will soon be on Takaichi's fiscal policies. Takaichi’s vow to accelerate talks on cutting the sales tax on food raises concerns over how Japan will pay for her plans to ramp up defense and other spending. This, in turn, could undermine the JPY and act as a tailwind for the cross.

The Japanese government is set to submit its choice of nominee as early as February 25. The nominee must be approved by both the lower house and upper house of the National Diet. Japan’s Finance Minister stated that the government aims to pass next year’s budget and tax reform as quickly as possible.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds comfortably above the 100-day EMA at 180.62, preserving a firm bullish bias as the average continues to slope higher. Price sits in the upper half of the Bollinger envelope, with the bands showing mild contraction that points to reduced volatility. RSI at 54 (neutral) signals steady momentum. A sustained close above the upper band at 186.28 could extend gains, while a break below the middle band near 184.37 would expose support at the lower band around 182.46.

The 100-day EMA continues to rise beneath price, and pullbacks toward that average would be met by buyers. The Bollinger Bands have flattened modestly after prior expansion, favoring consolidation within the envelope. RSI around 54 remains neutral, leaving room for trend continuation after a pause.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)