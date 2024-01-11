PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1087 vs. 7.1055 previous

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1087 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1055 and 7.1667 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to gains near 0.6700 after Australian trade data, focus remains on US CPI
The AUD/USD is attracting buyers for the second successive day on Thursday and holds steady just above the 0.6700 mark after the Trade Surplus data release, acting as a headwind for the Australian Dollar. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the crucial US CPI figures.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen recovers from weekly low amid some repositioning ahead of US CPI
The Japanese Yen gains positive traction on Thursday and snaps a two-day losing streak. The Fed rate-cut uncertainty keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and benefits the JPY. Traders might refrain from placing fresh directional bets ahead of the key US CPI report.
Gold holds positive ground above $2,020 ahead of US CPI data
Gold drifted higher during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The softer US Dollar lends some support to the yellow metal ahead of the key US CPI report on Thursday. XAU/USD price is trading around $2,026, gaining 0.15% on the day.
ARB, OP, MATIC, IMX, MNT: Ethereum L2 tokens on a tear as SEC approves all spot Bitcoin ETFs
Ethereum Layers 2 tokens are the top performers amid the climaxing spot BTC ETF euphoria. Arbitrum and Optimism are leading the sector, while Polygon, Immutable X, Mantle and SKALE are recording double-digit gains.
US Inflation Preview: Stocks set to surge if reality fails to meet high Core CPI expectations Premium
Economists expect Core CPI to have risen by 0.3% for the second consecutive month. Headwinds in the economy suggest underlying price rises may have decelerated. The Federal Reserve's focus on inflation means volatility is set to be sky-high.