PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1027 vs. 7.1124 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1027, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1124 and 7.1030 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds mild gains above 0.6750 after upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD holds mild gains above 0.6750 in the Asian session on Monday. Aussie traders digest the latest mixed Australian housing, operating profits data and upbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI amid tepid risk tone and US holiday-thinned trading conditions.
USD/JPY consolidates recovery above 146.00 amid light trading
USD/JPY is consolidating the recovery gains above 146.00 in Asian trading on Monday, lacking a fresh trading impetus amid a cautious market mood and holiday-thinned trading due to US Labor Day. Focus stays on key US employment data due later this week.
Gold stays weak near $2,500 amid a cautious start to the US NFP week
Gold price keeps losses near $2,500 early Monday, pressured by the recent US Dollar recovery. However, the downside in the yellow metal might be limited as a September interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve remains in play. All eyes satay on US payrolls data on Friday.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
What to expect from Bitcoin in September, historically a red month for BTC
Bitcoin on-chain metrics support gains in Bitcoin, however, historically the largest cryptocurrency has yielded negative returns for traders in the month of September. The ongoing cycle is considered different from previous ones with Bitcoin Spot ETFs approved this year and rising institutional demand for the asset.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.