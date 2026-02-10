Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD faces consolidation risk below $90 amid extreme volatility

Silver (XAG/USD) trades with a negative bias on Tuesday, as mild profit-taking emerges after the metal surged more than 8% on Monday. In addition, heightened volatility across the precious metals space continues to curb speculative appetite, leaving traders reluctant to add aggressive fresh bets after recent sharp price swings.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading near $80.96, down around 3.47% on the day, even as a broadly weaker US Dollar and softer US Treasury yields help to cushion the downside.

From a technical standpoint, Silver posted a record high at 121.66 on 29 January following a parabolic rally that pushed prices into extremely overbought territory. The move quickly reversed into a sharp and disorderly correction of nearly 47%, as widespread profit-taking and forced liquidation swept through the market.

Even after the recent rebound, Silver remains more than 33% below its January all-time high, with technical indicators suggesting the metal may be entering a near-term consolidation phase after the recent bout of extreme volatility.

On the daily chart, Silver is hovering just above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $78.90, which is acting as the first layer of immediate support. The 50-day SMA remains firmly above the 100-day SMA, reinforcing the broader bullish structure despite the recent sharp correction.

A sustained break below the 50-day average would expose the $70.00 psychological level as the next key downside support, followed by the 100-day SMA near $64.28, which also aligns closely with the recent correction low. On the upside, a decisive break above the $90.00 psychological handle would be needed to revive bullish momentum.

Momentum indicators also point to a cooling near-term trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped back into neutral territory near 46, reflecting the loss of upside momentum.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) has eased to 44.96, signalling softer trend strength, while the Average True Range (ATR) remains elevated near 10.07, highlighting that wide daily ranges and heightened volatility are still dominating near-term price action.