PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0856 vs. 7.0881 previous

Haresh Menghani

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.0856 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0881 and 7.1029 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

EUR/USD edges up late in the North American session on Monday as the Greenback retreats from last week's highs, while the US-China trade war de-escalates ahead of the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping summit in South Korea. 

GBP/USD caught a thin bounce off the 1.3300 handle on Monday, chalking in the pair's first bullish candle in six straight trading session and keeping Cable bids just north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average.

Gold price  tumbles to a two-week low near $4,000 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal attracts some sellers after the United States and China agreed on a framework for a trade deal. Traders brace for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday. 

Official Trump memecoin surged over 20% on Monday, following a statement from digital asset treasury American Bitcoin that it acquired 1,414 BTC, worth over $160 million, last week. As of October 24, American Bitcoin holds 3,865 BTC, worth over $440 million at Bitcoin's price.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Official Trump  memecoin surged over 20% on Monday, following a Monday statement from digital asset treasury American Bitcoin that it acquired 1,414 BTC, worth over $160 million, last week.

