PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0723 vs. 7.0731 previous

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.0723, as compared to Friday's fix of 7.0731 and 7.0722 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays offered below 0.6750 on geopolitical risks, China's trade data eyed
AUD/USD maintains the offered tone below 0.6750 in the Asian session on Monday. A stronger US Dollar, China’s deflationary pressures and escalating Mideast and China-Taiwan geopolitical tensions weigh on the pair ahead of Chinese trade data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 149.00 on firmer US Dollar
USD/JPY pares back gains to hold steady above 149.00 in Monday's Asian trading. The pair meets fresh supply, as markets trade cautiously on geopolitical risks. However, a broad US Dollar strength could cushion the downside amid a holiday in Japan and the US.
Gold drifts lower to near $2,650, potential downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower to $2,650, snapping the two-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. The downbeat Chinese economic data and firmer Greenback weigh on the precious metal. Nonetheless, the prospects of further interest rate cuts this year and safe-haven demand might cap its downside.
Week ahead: ECB headed towards another cut, CPI on the agenda elsewhere
The ECB is expected to deliver its first back-to-back rate cut on Thursday. CPI data incoming in Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand and UK. China GDP and US retail sales also high on investors’ radar.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.