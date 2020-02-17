In stimulus measures by the Chinese, battling with the risks of the coronavirus, it is rumoured that medium-term lending facilities of six to twelve-month loans to banks from the People's Bank of China are expected to start today with lowered rats of borrowing for banks.
Meanwhile, China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the local health authority said on Monday. The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province had reached 58,182 by the end of Sunday, with 1,696 deaths.
The province announced tough new measures to try to curb the outbreak on Sunday, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles. Athe same time, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) has released new measures on Sunday to try and mitigate the impact caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, as well as help businesses resume production and improve the country's foreign trade conditions, the GAC said in a statement.
FX implications
The US dollar has been strong on the 99 handle in the DXY although, in conjunction with such headlines as this, the CRB index is on the brink of confirming a bullish trend according to the daily 8 close vs 8 open moving average cross over which likely supports the case of higher commodity-FX, such as CAD, AUD and NZD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY ignores downbeat preliminary figures of Japan Q4 GDP
USD/JPY declines to 109.80 following the release of Japan’s preliminary fourth quarter (Q4) GDP data as Tokyo opens for Monday trading. The market players seem to emphasize more on the qualitative catalysts than the data as far as the Japanese yen is concerned.
AUD/USD: Under pressure following Friday’s bearish spinning top
AUD/USD drops to 0.6717, -0.03% with an intra-day low of 0.6715, by the press time of early Monday. In doing so, the pair justifies a bearish candlestick formation portrayed on Friday.
Top three for the week ahead
Stocks may have had a subdued end of the week, but European and US stocks hit record highs last week even though coronavirus fears went into overdrive. When Chinese officials revised higher recent cases of the virus on Thursday, stocks took a tumble.
Gold: Probes pennant resistance
Gold tested key resistance a few minutes ago, which, if breached, could accelerate the broader uptrend that has been in place since Nov. The yellow metal ran into $1,584 – the top end of the pennant pattern (series of lower highs and higher lows) created over the last 6 weeks.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.