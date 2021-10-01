Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: Why is PLTR stock falling?

Palantir stock continues its retracement and has now pulled back below $25, yesterday we had a trade idea to buy a dip below $25 and we stick with this as the volume is very significant around these levels, meaning more support. Just look for a signal to start, like a red to green intraday switch or just a straight green opening. The move has been very sharp since we identified the double top which has now been picked up on by traders looking for an opportunity to sell Palantir stock. The target of a double top is the length of the retracement after the first top. In the case of Palantir, this is $3.29 approximately. So this downside target is $22.71. Bear this in mind if buying a dip below $25, use a stop as the trend is bearish in the short term so this buy the dip is not a long-term trade but a quick scalping opportunity. Have a stop in place.

Palantir stock (PLTR) continues to suffer as recent moves against high growth names continue. Mostly this has been related to rising yields which impact disproportionally high growth names such as Palantir. Tech and Nasdaq stocks have led the decline this week as yields on the US 10-year have pushed above 1.5%. This makes future cash flows cheaper when discounted back to the present value using a higher interest rate. It also means the comparison versus bond yields requires higher growth rates. Palantir is certainly high growth with a host of government and private sector contracts and it released impressive results last time out in mid September. It doubled its forecasts fro free cash flow generation and the stock has bee strong ever since. That may also have been an additional problem. Investors may have been selling stocks they are up money in, so as to book some profits ahead of the quarter-end.

